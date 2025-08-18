DJ Azonto’s team accuses Davido and Asake of copying his trademark style

The management of Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has raised concerns over what it describes as the “unauthorised use” of the artiste’s brand identity by Nigerian Afrobeats stars Davido and Asake.
In a statement released by the Rolls Royce Family on 17 August 2025, DJ Azonto’s management expressed disappointment over two recent high-profile events where elements of his distinctive creative identity were allegedly copied.
According to the statement, during Davido and Chioma’s lavish wedding (#Chivido2025) in Miami, Davido was seen wearing a lipstick style that bore a striking resemblance to DJ Azonto’s trademark look.
Similarly, at AfroFuture 2025 in Detroit, Nigerian sensation Asake performed in a wig that strongly resembled DJ Azonto’s well-known stage appearance.
The statement read:
Watching its unauthorised usage without acknowledgment from management, clearance, or compensation is highly unacceptable
The release further highlighted the heavy investment that has gone into building and popularising the “Alla Woyo” brand.
In response to the alleged infringements, DJ Azonto has issued what many have described as an extraordinary list of demands, which include:
His image to be placed on the Nigerian Naira note for 10 years.
Dangote Cement to be renamed “DJ Azonto Microfinance.”
Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to be renamed “Corolla Arthur International Airport” after his firstborn.
A shareholding stake in Adeleke University.
All music royalties belonging to Asake, Davido, and Olamide.
Diamond chains owned by Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.
The Rolls Royce Family stressed that it intends to pursue legal action across multiple jurisdictions to safeguard DJ Azonto’s intellectual property, image rights, and commercial interests.
“We once again advise all creatives that DJ Azonto’s creativity and intellectual property is not for free usage,” the statement signed by Sammy Anim, Public Relations Officer of the Rolls Royce Family, concluded.
Davido and Asake have yet to responded to the infringement allegations.