DJ Azonto demands $100M from Medikal over alleged use of ‘Alla’ in ‘Shoulder’ track

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto has criticised rapper Medikal for allegedly using his popular slogan “Alla” without authorisation in the newly released single “Shoulder”.

The track, which features award-winning artiste Shatta Wale and Beatztrap KOTM, has gained significant traction in recent days, topping charts on several streaming platforms.

In a press statement signed by Sammy Anim, Public Relations Officer for the Rolls Royce Family, the management team behind DJ Azonto, the team expressed dismay over the unauthorised use of the term “Alla”, which they described as a core element of DJ Azonto’s personal brand.

DJ Azonto

“The term ‘Alla’, which is part of DJ Azonto’s signature slogan ‘Alla Woyo’, is an established element of his artistic identity. It is strongly linked to his image, live performances, and fan engagement,” the statement noted.

Its unexpected appearance in the track ‘Shoulder’, without any credit, permission, or collaboration, constitutes a violation of intellectual property and brand identity.

The management is demanding a compensation package of $100 million, along with diamond chains and other unspecified items, as a condition for resolving the issue amicably.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa convicted of false advertising and fraud by pretence

If these demands are not fulfilled, we will proceed with full legal action against all parties involved

,the statement warned.

We have consistently reminded creatives in the industry that intellectual property is not free for public use. In a space where originality and identity are vital to success, such infringements cannot be tolerated