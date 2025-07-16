Azonto drops diss track after Medikal snubs compensation demand

Ghanaian Amapiano star DJ Azonto has reignited his feud with rapper Medikal, releasing a blistering new diss track aimed at both Medikal and dancehall icon Shatta Wale, over the alleged unauthorised use of his popular catchphrase “Alla.”

The controversy escalated after Medikal reportedly refused to offer compensation, dismissing DJ Azonto’s claims regarding the use of the phrase in the viral hit “One Shoulder”, which also features Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM.

In response, DJ Azonto has released “One Shoulder One Cedi Tax”—a sharp-tongued diss single laced with Amapiano and Hiplife fusion. The song, which is now circulating widely on social media, features a dramatic music video and verses that suggest Azonto will not back down from his demand for compensation.

My ‘Alla’ was stolen

,he asserts in the lyrics, signalling his intention to pursue the matter until justice is served.

On 9 July 2025, DJ Azonto publicly criticised Medikal, accusing him of infringing on his creative property. Through a statement released by Sammy Anim, the Public Relations Officer for DJ Azonto’s Rolls Royce Family management team, it was emphasised that “Alla” is a fundamental part of the artist’s brand and identity.

“The term ‘Alla’, which is part of DJ Azonto’s signature slogan ‘Alla Woyo’, is an established element of his artistic identity. It is strongly linked to his image, live performances, and fan engagement,” the statement read.

DJ Azonto

The management also unveiled a rather dramatic list of demands required to resolve the matter amicably, which included:

$100 million in cash

A diplomatic passport for DJ Azonto’s mother

Ten diamond chains

Medikal

Three brand-new Rolls-Royce vehicles for his daughters

90% ownership of ride-hailing company Shaxi

A beach house in Miami