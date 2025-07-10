'Killa Ntua!' - Medikal responds to DJ Azonto’s $100M lawsuit threat

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has responded to threats of legal action from singer and hype man DJ Azonto, who accused him of copyright infringement over the use of the term “Alla” in his latest single, "Shoulder."
On 9 July 2025, DJ Azonto criticised Medikal for allegedly using the catchphrase without permission. In a dramatic statement, Azonto demanded extravagant compensation for what he claimed was unauthorised usage of a signature element of his brand.
According to a statement released by Sammy Anim, Public Relations Officer of the Rolls Royce Family, DJ Azonto’s management team, the term “Alla” forms a significant part of Azonto’s identity, particularly through the popular slogan “Alla Woyo”, which is closely tied to his performances and public image.
"The term ‘Alla’, which is part of DJ Azonto’s signature slogan ‘Alla Woyo’, is an established element of his artistic identity. It is strongly linked to his image, live performances, and fan engagement," the statement read.
The management further outlined a list of unusual demands, insisting they must be met for the matter to be settled amicably. These include:
$100 million in cash
A fully activated diplomatic passport for DJ Azonto’s mother
Ten diamond chains
Three brand-new Rolls-Royce vehicles (for his daughters)
Ninety per cent ownership stake in ride-hailing company Shaxi
A beach house in Miami
A public apology from Medikal
Responding on 10 July 2025 via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Medikal appeared unfazed, using the viral phrase “Killa Ntua!” to dismiss the demands. The “Omo Ada” rapper firmly stated he had no intention of compensating the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, saying he wouldn’t “pay a dime.”