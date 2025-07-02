Diddy trial: Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges

American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, but acquitted of the more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Combs, 55, had faced five charges in total: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The verdict, reached after several days of deliberation by a 12-member jury, means Combs could face up to ten years in prison.

During the seven-week trial, prosecutors alleged that Combs coerced women into participating in sex acts with hired escorts during drug-fuelled parties. They argued that he often watched the encounters and sometimes recorded them.

The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted

, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik.

He believed his fame, wealth and influence placed him above the law

The prosecution also claimed that Combs used physical violence and threats to ensure the silence and compliance of his alleged victims.

In response, Combs’ legal team contended that the sexual activities were consensual and part of what they described as his private “swinger lifestyle.”

Where is the crime scene? The crime scene is your private sex life

,argued his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, during his closing statement.

Combs did not take the stand in his own defence, and his lawyers called no witnesses.

Among the 34 witnesses who testified was rapper Kid Cudi and Combs’ former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Ventura provided harrowing testimony about her 11-year relationship with Combs, describing it as dominated by sexual exploitation, jealousy, infidelity, and violence.

Ventura recalled being pressured into what she referred to as “freak-off” parties, during which she was encouraged to sleep with hired male escorts. Initially consenting, she later expressed regret and discomfort, describing the encounters as increasingly fuelled by drugs and coercion.

The court was shown CCTV footage from a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, in which Combs was seen assaulting Ventura—beating, kicking and dragging her. Additional video recordings of sexual acts, as well as photographs showing bruises and cuts on her body, were also submitted as evidence.