Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces another explosive accusation of drugging and raping three men

Three men have accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of plying them with drinks laced with drugs and raping them while they were unconscious.

The separate lawsuits, seen by Sky's US partner network NBC News, allege similar incidents in hotel rooms or his private home between 2019 and 2022.

Combs's legal team has described the complaints as "full of lies", adding in a statement: "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

The new allegations are the latest in a series of lawsuits filed in recent months against Combs—the American rapper previously known as Puff Daddy—accusing him of assault and rape dating back to the 1990s.

In one of the lawsuits, filed on Thursday in New York State's Supreme Court, a long-time employee of Combs spoke to NBC News, alleging he was raped in a hotel in early 2020.