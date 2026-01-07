'I did not personally invite her' - Sista Afia responds to Tracy Shay's stage appearance

Sista Afia’s response to public reactions after Tracy Shay appeared on stage at her 10th Anniversary concert, where she clarifies not inviting the young girl.

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Francisca Duncan Williams Gawugah popularly known as Sista Afia has responded to public reactions following the appearance of Tracy Shay on stage during her recent 10th Anniversary concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post made on Facebook on January 7, 2026 after videos and commentaries circulated on social media about Wendy Shay’s comment about child mentoring, Sista Afia clarified that she did not personally invite Tracy Shay onto the stage.

According to her, she has no knowledge of how or when the young girl accessed the stage and clarified that she did not extend any invitation to her.

The singer noted that her immediate focus is on reviewing the overall success and organisation of the anniversary concert with her management and team, adding that a detailed response on the matter would be communicated at the appropriate time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also expressed gratitude to fans, sponsors, colleagues and the general public for the support shown during the milestone celebration marking a decade of her music career.

The incident comes amid heightened public debate surrounding Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay who sparked discussions online after a Facebook post in which she reflected on the difficulties of mentoring other people’s children, particularly when parents interfere in the process.

The hardest part of mentoring someone else’s child is often the parents’ interference 🤦🏾‍♀️ What’s all this… — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) January 4, 2026

Although she did not mention any names, the post drew attention to her relationship with Tracy Shay and another young influencer, Korkor Shay

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conversation intensified further after Wendy Shay’s mother publicly addressed the matter, revealing that Wendy was not informed about Tracy Shay’s recent concert appearance, during which the young girl was seen leading the crowd to chant “Shay.”

According to her, although Wendy does not have full control over Tracy, it would have been respectful for the parents to inform Wendy ahead of time so she could guide and prepare the child.

She suggested that the backlash that followed could have been avoided with proper communication.

Tracy Shay first gained national attention after a video of her dancing energetically to Wendy Shay’s hit song Too Late at the All Ashaiman Schools Festival went viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the moment earned praise, it also attracted criticism directed at the child. In response, Wendy Shay visited Tracy’s school and announced her decision to sponsor the young girl’s education from Class Five through to the university level, explaining that her intention was to protect Tracy’s future and ensure her education remained a priority.

Despite this support, Wendy Shay later faced criticism from sections of the public for allowing Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay to appear at some of her shows, with critics arguing that minors should be shielded from the pressures and scrutiny of the entertainment industry.

Wendy Shay’s mother also criticised online reactions suggesting that Wendy had no right to complain because Tracy is not her biological child, stating that such attitudes discourage people from helping or mentoring others.

She disclosed that many parents often approach her, requesting that Wendy mentor their children or even establish a dance school, but questioned whether her daughter would still be willing to do so after the current experience.