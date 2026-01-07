Advertisement

Stonebwoy opens up on 'LILO Rice' business, expanding his brand beyond music

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:56 - 07 January 2026
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has revealed a surprising side to his entrepreneurial pursuits where he co-owns and operates a rice company in Ghana called LILO Rice with his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa, owners of LILO Rice.

In a recent interview with US-based media personality Shirley Ju, Stonebwoy confirmed that the company produces and distributes packaged Ghanaian rice.

He said:

Of course, I sell rice. Packaged Ghana rice and distributed.

The name LILO cleverly combines the first two letters of the couple’s first names, Livingstone and Louisa, reflecting the personal and family-driven nature of the venture. 

Though LILO Rice has been operating quietly for some time, it previously gained attention through social media promotions. In 2022, Stonebwoy highlighted LILO Long Grain Perfume Rice, describing it as “homegrown and packaged right here in Ghana”, emphasizing freshness and quality “from the farm to your plate.”

The campaign featured his daughter and wife in a light-hearted commercial, positioning the rice as a family-oriented product. Stonebwoy’s foray into agribusiness complements his growing portfolio outside music, which includes fashion, philanthropy, and social impact initiatives.

Recently, his Livingstone Foundation included packs of LILO Rice in care packages for a talented autistic child, alongside essentials such as bottled water and personal care items. Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy has long been celebrated for his dynamic contributions to Afro-dancehall and reggae music.

With multiple accolades, he has leveraged his platform to build businesses that impact local communities and create employment opportunities beyond entertainment.

Through LILO Rice, Stonebwoy demonstrates how African artists are diversifying their portfolios and establishing themselves as entrepreneurs, showing that success in music can translate into meaningful ventures that benefit society while strengthening their personal brand.

