Mzbel breaks silence after causing Prophet Fire Oja’s arrest

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has broken her silence after Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service over alleged defamatory statements she claims were made against her.

According to reports, Fire Oja, the founder and leader of Zion Prayer Ministries International, was taken into custody following a formal complaint filed by Mzbel.

In a statement, Mzbel explained that the pastor was invited, arrested, and interrogated by the police for making false and damaging claims about her.

She said the pastor had publicly alleged that she was seriously ill and hospitalised following a purported failed “soul travel,” while also issuing threats that attacked her integrity and mental well-being.

Mzbel stated,

For the avoidance of doubt, Prophet Fire Oja was invited by the police, arrested, and interrogated for 48 hours

She added that during questioning, the pastor admitted he did not know her personally and acknowledged that his actions were wrong.

Mzbel confirmed that Fire Oja has been formally charged and that the case is being processed for court. He has since been granted bail in accordance with police procedures and is expected to appear in court when scheduled.

The musician emphasised that her decision to report the matter was not driven by malice but by the need to safeguard her reputation, integrity, and mental health, noting that every citizen has the right to seek justice.

Justice is not a privilege; it is a right

