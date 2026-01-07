Burkina Faso says it has foiled new attempt to assassinate Capt Ibrahim Traore

Burkina Faso reports it has prevented a plot to assassinate President Capt Ibrahim Traore. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana says intelligence services intercepted the operation and arrested five suspects. Officials allege former leader Lt Col Paul Henri Damiba organised the plan with funding from Ivory Coast.

Burkina Faso has announced that its security agencies have blocked what officials describe as a major operation to kill the country’s leader, Capt Ibrahim Traore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a late-night national broadcast, the Minister for Security, Mahamadou Sana, told citizens that intelligence officers intercepted the plot at an advanced stage. He alleged that the plan was organised by Lt Col Paul Henri Damiba, the former head of state who was removed from power in September 2022.

“Our intelligence services intercepted this operation in the final hours. They had planned to assassinate the head of state and then strike other key institutions, including civilian personalities,” Mr Sana said during the televised address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister further claimed that the attackers intended to follow up the killing with coordinated assaults on strategic locations across the country. According to him, the plot received financial backing from neighbouring Ivory Coast.

He specifically accused Col Damiba of securing about 70 million CFA francs, estimated at $125,000 or £92,000, from sources operating in Ivorian territory. Neither the former Burkinabe leader nor the government of Ivory Coast has responded to the claims.

Police authorities say several arrests have already been made as investigations continue. “These individuals will be brought to justice soon,” the minister assured, adding that the situation was fully under control.

A leaked video said to have been obtained by investigators allegedly shows the suspected conspirators discussing how they hoped to kill Capt Traore either through explosives planted at his residence or by a direct close-range attack. Sana also alleged that the plotters planned to disable the country’s drone-launch facility before carrying out their mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Le Capitaine Ibrahim Traore

Since taking charge of the country, Capt Traore has faced persistent political turbulence. His military government has reportedly dealt with at least two previous coup attempts while trying to contain extremist violence that has displaced millions of people.

The 37-year-old leader continues to enjoy visible support among sections of the population and has built a reputation for promoting pan-African ideas and challenging Western involvement in regional affairs. However, critics argue that his military government has grown increasingly intolerant of dissent and has placed restrictions on parts of the media.

The government has urged citizens to remain calm and avoid involvement in any actions that could threaten national stability.

Advertisement