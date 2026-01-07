Advertisement

We have taken difficult decisions – Pres. Mahama reflects on one year in office

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:11 - 07 January 2026
Swearing in of President John Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has reflected on the first year of his second term in office, stating that his administration has taken difficult decisions and undertaken challenging reforms aimed at restoring Ghana’s economy and rebuilding national confidence.

According to him, these decisions have enabled his government to lay a strong foundation for sustainable progress in the years ahead, even though the full impact of the reforms may not yet be visible to many Ghanaians.

The President made the remarks at a non-denominational thanksgiving service on January 7, 2026, to mark exactly one year since he assumed office. In his address, President Mahama emphasised that his government has prioritised economic stabilisation, institutional reform, social protection and the restoration of confidence both within Ghana and in the international community.

He said:

My brothers and sisters, as we look back on the past year, we do so honestly. We have taken difficult decisions. We have undertaken difficult reforms. We have laid the foundations that may not yet be visible but are sustainable for the progress of our country.

President Mahama continued:

We have prioritised economic stabilisation, institutional reform, social protection and the restoration of confidence both within our country and in the international community. The work we have begun is far from finished.

President John Dramani Mahama

The President, however, noted that national progress is not measured only by statistics, charts or economic indicators. He said it is also measured by the hope that is restored, the trust that is rebuilt and the clear direction that is regained.

As he enters the second year of his four (4) year mandate, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to ethical leadership, integrity in governance and the protection of vulnerable groups across the country.

He stated:

Today, we recommit to ethical leadership and to service above self. We recommit ourselves to governance anchored in integrity, competence and compassion.
President Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane

He added:

We recommit ourselves to listening, especially to the voices of our vulnerable, our youth and those who feel excluded. And we recommit ourselves to the unity of our nation, knowing that Ghana’s strength has always come from our ability to rise above division and work together for the common good.

The President concluded by assuring Ghanaians that his administration remains focused on advancing policies that promote inclusive growth and national cohesion throughout the remainder of the term.

