5 arrested over violent attack on Kade SHTS teacher

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault of a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region, bringing fresh momentum to a case that shocked the nation last year.

The arrests were carried out on Monday, January 5, 2026 by personnel from the Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service, supported by officers from the Kade District Police Command. The suspects were picked up after travelling from Accra to Kade as part of investigations into the incident involving Mr Michael Quayson, a tutor at the school located in the Kwaebibirim Municipality.

Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT, Awoonor Yevu Godwin, confirmed the development in an interview with Citi News. He disclosed that the five individuals are expected to appear before the Kade Circuit Court on Tuesday morning to face charges related to the attack.

The involvement of the Police Cyber Security Unit followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media which captured the teacher being manhandled by a group of students. In the widely shared footage, about six (6) students are seen slapping, mocking and repeatedly striking the teacher during a night-time confrontation. The video triggered public anger and renewed calls for decisive action to protect educators in the country’s schools.

Teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers and NAGRAT, demanded swift arrests and prosecution, describing the assault as unacceptable and a threat to discipline in the education sector.