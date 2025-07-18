Stonebwoy addresses rumours over payment for Kudus' theme song

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has declined to reveal how much English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur paid him for composing Champion, the theme song dedicated to Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus upon his signing with the club.
During an exclusive interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy was asked to address speculation about the fee he received for creating the song, which gained traction following Kudus’ high-profile move to Spurs. A pundit on the show mentioned widespread rumours suggesting the Overlord hitmaker had been paid millions of dollars or pounds for the collaboration.
In response, Stonebwoy said,
What if I am not supposed to mention because of the disclosure clause?" He added that public speculation about the amount was not harmful, and he didn’t view the rumours as negative. "While some put a meagre amount to it, others put a very huge amount to it. However, there is value, which is most important,
he explained
Stonebwoy further emphasised that the value extended beyond financial gain, benefitting not just himself and Kudus, but Ghana as a whole. He described the opportunity as one he would continue to leverage in his career as a musician and creative.
