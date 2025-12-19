Jail public officials involved in galamsey – Haruna Iddrisu to Judiciary

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has called the Judiciary to boldly jail public officials and politicians found guilty of engaging in illegal mining.

Speaking at the launch of the annual Chief Justice Mentoring Programme, themed “Advocating Greener Sustainable Justice: The Environment and Justice,” on December 17, 2025, the Minister stressed the need for stronger judicial involvement in the fight against galamsey.

“We need to elevate and up our game. The Executive and the President alone cannot succeed in fighting galamsey. We need the judiciary to stand side by side in solidarity.“ Should the court find any good evidence on any public official or any politician involved in it, my Lords don’t hesitate to exercise the gavel and punish adequately so that it becomes deterrent for the rest of our society,” he said.

As reported by 3News, Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang announced that three courts are being refurbished to handle cases relating to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations (NAIMOS) and the theft of state property.

He disclosed that the courts are expected to begin work early next year.

The judiciary, under the leadership of the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Baffoe Bonnie, has already allocated three High Court judges. These courts are being refurbished to specifically deal with cases arising from NAIMOS, as well as other state-related matters aimed at recovering lost government properties.

Justice Pwamang reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to collaborating with state institutions to tackle illegal mining and environmental destruction.

“On this occasion, we restate our commitment to support the fight against environmental degradation, particularly illegal mining, and to deepen collaboration with the executive and parliament in enforcing the laws,” he said.

The government continues to strengthen its interventions against galamsey, with arrests of suspects, seizure of equipment, and the establishment of the NAIMOS taskforce to support eradication efforts.

Lands Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah also disclosed that 1,200 excavators are currently being tracked as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities.

We are reforming the Mining Act, 2008 (Act 703), and I am happy to say we have already made significant progress. We intend to forward the reforms to Cabinet early next year. So far, 1,200 excavators are being tracked using geofencing technology, and we will continue to expand this effort.