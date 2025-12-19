NACOC conducts over 11 major drug swoops nationwide amid surge in trafficking

From March to date, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has conducted more than 11 coordinated swoops, a development that reiterates the state’s renewed commitment to disrupting drug networks that have long operated under the radar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations at NACOC, Principal Narcotics Control Officer (PNCO), Francis Opoku Amoah, these operations were not spontaneous raids but the outcome of months, and in some cases, years of meticulous investigations, intelligence gathering, and surveillance. Speaking on Channel One TV's Breakfast Daily show, he said:

“From March till now, we have conducted more than 11 swoops, which, in our line of work, is a good number because investigations take time. For us to have achieved this means we are doing well.

This year, we have carried out swoops in Fadama, Effiakuma in the Western Region, Atinkpoko, parts of the Ashanti Region, and other areas. It all depends on where the intelligence is coming from and the type of intelligence we receive.”

The scale of the crackdown is reflected in figures released by the commission. Within the year, NACOC has recorded 163 arrests in connection with narcotics offences, processed 109 drug-related cases, and secured five convictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While prosecutions remain ongoing, officials say the data illustrates the breadth of the problem and the sustained effort required to combat it.

In the North East Region, a joint operation involving NACOC and the police led to the interception of over 1,100 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride, a powerful opioid that has become a major public health concern, particularly among young people.

Elsewhere, security agencies in Techiman carried out a targeted swoop that led to the arrest of 25 suspects believed to be involved in drug peddling and related criminal activities. The seizure, believed to be part of a cross-border trafficking operation, resulted in multiple arrests and the impounding of vehicles suspected to have been used in transporting the drugs.

The operation focused on identified hotspots and known hideouts, reinforcing concerns that drug distribution is increasingly linked to urban crime and social insecurity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Ashanti Region, a joint NACOC and Food and Drugs Authority operation uncovered and shut down an illegal cannabis-infused alcoholic beverage production site.

Drug abuse, particularly among the youth, has been identified as a critical social challenge with implications for public health, productivity, and national security.

Mr. Opoku Amoah has cautioned the public against underestimating the commission’s resolve, emphasising that many of the recent swoops were based on long-term intelligence work rather than chance discoveries.

READ ALSO: Hamdallah the hero as Morocco edge Jordan to win dramatic 2025 Arab Cup final

He also called for greater public cooperation, noting that community tips and vigilance remain vital in identifying and disrupting criminal networks that often operate in secrecy.

Advertisement