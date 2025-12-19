Roman Fada discloses how much the late Daddy Lumba used to charge for performances at events

Roman Fada, who served for years as the manager of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has spoken candidly about the musician’s performance fees, sparking widespread discussion online.

In a video currently making the rounds on Facebook, Roman Fada addressed what he described as growing disrespect towards the celebrated artiste following his death. He criticised individuals who, in his view, are quick to malign Daddy Lumba’s reputation despite never having had the privilege of meeting him while he was alive.

According to Fada, the late musician’s value was well established during his lifetime. He revealed that Daddy Lumba charged as much as GH¢500,000 for a thirty-minute performance at a concert. To support his claim, he mentioned that several well-known event organisers could independently verify the figure.

Beyond discussing fees, Roman Fada placed Daddy Lumba’s legacy on a global pedestal. In the now-viral footage, he drew comparisons between the Ghanaian icon,born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, and international music legends such as Michael Jackson and Bob Marley, arguing that Lumba’s influence and stature deserved the same level of reverence.

The remarks have generated mixed reactions since Ezra FM shared an excerpt of the live interview on Facebook. The conversation gained further traction in the wake of Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which was held on Saturday, 13 December 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Social media users have since weighed in, with opinions sharply divided. One commenter, Joseph Joe, offered support, writing “God bless you.” Another user, Gabriel Boadi, questioned the figures being discussed, stating “Five billion is like a bank manager’s two-year salary. Big Akwess said Lumba charged three billion just for a funeral.”

