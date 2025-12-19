Former Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare says he is open to marrying Odo Broni

As the nation continues to mourn the passing of highlife great Daddy Lumba, an unexpected public declaration has drawn attention to his widow, Priscilla Ofori Atta, widely known as Odo Broni.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM on 17 December 2025, former Member of Parliament for Adenta, Kojo Adu Asare, openly expressed his admiration for Odo Broni, describing her as graceful and strikingly beautiful. The former legislator revealed that he is currently unmarried and would be willing to consider marriage after she completes the customary one-year widowhood rites.

Kojo Asare explained that, should Odo Broni choose to remarry once the traditional mourning period comes to an end, he believes he would be a worthy suitor. He emphasised that his interest goes beyond romance, highlighting a desire to support her family and honour the legacy of the late musician.

Daddy Lumba

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Odo Broni is an exceptionally beautiful woman. What draws me to her most is her calm and gentle demeanour. I would like to build a meaningful relationship with her after she completes her widowhood rites. This is not about having children together; rather, it is about helping to raise her six children and contributing to the preservation of Daddy Lumba’s legacy,” he said.

READ MORE: Nollywood actress sues Pastor over alleged breach of marriage promise

The former MP also condemned the criticism levelled against Odo Broni in recent weeks, particularly amid her public disagreements with Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa. According to him, the insults directed at her were unjust and insensitive, especially during a period of grief.

Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites were held on Saturday, 13 December 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi, several months after his death on 26 July 2025 at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, following a prolonged illness.

‘Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late Daddy Lumba’ – Lawyers of Fosu family declare

Advertisement

Advertisement

The burial was attended by a host of notable figures, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Family members present included the late musician’s children, his younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Odo Broni, all of whom paid their final respects. However, his first wife Akosua Serwaa, elder sister Ernestina Fosu, close associate Papa Shee, and some immediate family members were noticeably absent. Their non-attendance followed an unsuccessful attempt to obtain a court injunction to halt the funeral, stemming from unresolved disputes over the burial arrangements.

Watch the video below.

JUST IN:

Former Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare has publicly expressed interest in marrying Odo Broni, the widow of the late Daddy Lumba.



Speaking on Asempa FM, he said he is currently unmarried and admires her.



He added that he would only consider marriage after she completes her… pic.twitter.com/nlHFESJYaf — Ghana Chronicles (@_GhChronicles) December 19, 2025

Advertisement