Ex-FIFA Secretary General, Jérôme Valcke Valcke found guilty by Swiss Court

Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the corruption convictions of former FIFA Secretary General Jérôme Valcke and Greek businessman Dinos Deris, closing a long chapter in one of football’s most high-profile legal cases.

The ruling dismisses appeals from both defendants and affirms previous judgments handed down by the Court of Appeal of the Federal Criminal Court.

According to the Supreme Court, the convictions for passive and active private corruption, as well as forgery in Valcke’s case, are fully in accordance with Swiss federal law.

Valcke, who held the position of FIFA Secretary General from 2007 to 2015, was initially convicted in June 2022 for accepting bribes and committing forgery connected to the awarding of World Cup media rights for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments in Italy, Greece, and other countries.

At that time, he received an 11-month suspended prison sentence. Deris, who acted as an intermediary in the transactions, was convicted of active private corruption. The case centers on allegations that Valcke received €1.25 million in bribes and other benefits from media executives between 2013 and 2015.

Prosecutors argued that in exchange, Valcke used his discretionary powers to influence the awarding of lucrative contracts for FIFA’s media rights, valued at nearly half a billion dollars, across multiple World Cup tournaments, including additional events in Italy, Greece, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

In an effort to conceal the illicit payments, Valcke reportedly recorded them as long-term loans in the financial statements of a company he owned.

The legal saga underscores the complex nature of international sports marketing and the role of third-party intermediaries in global football. Deris’ conviction highlights that corruption can extend beyond officials within FIFA itself, reflecting the intricate web of actors involved in awarding media rights.

Despite the suspension, Valcke remained at the center of public attention due to the protracted legal proceedings surrounding his alleged corruption.

