Awal kneels on Live Radio to apologise to Sarkodie, seeks to rekindle lost bond

Rapper Awal Mohammed, once considered a protégé of Ghana’s rap icon Sarkodie, has publicly apologised in a heartfelt gesture during a recent interview, aiming to mend their strained relationship. The emotional moment unfolded on Hitz Gallery where Awal went down on his knees to ask for Sarkodie’s forgiveness, acknowledging a potential rift between them.

I don’t know if I have offended him [Sarkodie] or not. Maybe I said or did something he didn’t like, so truthfully and honestly, I am here on this show asking for forgiveness. He should please forgive me and take me back as his son. The prodigal son is back. I’m also pleading with Ghanaians to speak to him for me

The connection between Sarkodie and Awal goes back over a decade. Awal first gained national attention after flawlessly performing Sarkodie’s lyrics on stage, an act that impressed the rap superstar and led to a mentor-mentee relationship.

Their collaboration on the track "Keep Feeling It” solidified Awal’s position as a rising star in Ghana’s rap scene, earning him the nickname "Sarkodie Jnr.”

In the interview, Awal hinted at feeling abandoned, questioning whether Sarkodie still believes in his talent. He expressed a need to “prove himself,” suggesting that the support from his mentor may have diminished over time.

Despite this, he remains respectful and grateful for Sarkodie’s early guidance, which he credits as a key foundation of his career.

Awal shot to fame through the popular reality show Talented Kidz, where his lyrical prowess stood out. With Sarkodie’s early mentorship, he was able to break into mainstream consciousness. In recent years, however, Awal has spoken about the challenges of navigating the music industry independently and the personal growth that has come with it.