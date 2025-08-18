Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Mawuli Gavor explains why he quit KPMG for the creative industry

18 August 2025 at 18:40
Mawuli Gavor
Mawuli Gavor

Actor and model Mawuli Gavor has opened up about why he abandoned his corporate career at KPMG to fully embrace life in the creative economy.

In a conversation with Blac Volta, he revealed the circumstances that led to his resignation and the defining moment that made him choose creativity over the corporate grind.

READ MORE: I have proof it’s mine- Shatta Wale insists seized Lamborghini legally belongs to him

When asked what compelled him to walk away, Mawuli stated bluntly:

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-12-21T23:16:21+00:00

Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

From Date Rush to Good Morning Ghana, explore the top TV programmes in Ghana that blend entertainment, culture, and insightful conversations, captivating audiences across the country
Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

I will put it like this, sometimes in life, they say money stops nonsense

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: DJ Azonto’s team accuses Davido and Asake of copying his trademark style

At the time, he was earning GH¢770 a month at KPMG ,a figure he admitted looked respectable on paper, but in reality left him torn between his demanding job and growing opportunities in the creative space.

He recalled how difficult it was to juggle both commitments.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy links up with Rick Ross, fans buzz over possible collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT

I was in a meeting with Martini because we were struggling to do both. I would tell them that I had a job and needed to be at work by eight o’clock. They would say, ‘okay, charlie, cool. Let’s do the photo shoot at 6 a.m.’ But the people wouldn’t show up until 11 a.m. Imagine me at work, in my tie and everything, after running around for a shoot. Eventually, I knew I couldn’t do both

At one point, the pressure pushed him to consider leaving the creative industry entirely and focusing on his corporate career. But then Martini, the brand he was working with, changed everything.

READ MORE: 'What a nincompoop' - Stonebwoy slams Shatta Wale on social media amid renewed clash

So I told the Martini people, ‘Charlie, guys, this thing is not working out. I wanted to tell them I was going back to my job. They asked how much I was making, and I told them. They said, how much do you make in a year? I wrote it down and gave it to them. They looked at it and said, ‘if this is the case, we’ll give that to you today.’ They offered me what I would have made in a year ,in one day

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Fraud Cases: Ghanaian celebrities who have been extradited to the US

That moment sealed his decision. After receiving the money, he knew there was no turning back. He disclosed,

I just had to send a message to my HR at KPMG to resign

For Mawuli, however, the shift was not just about money, but about freedom. He emphasised that the creative economy gave him something no corporate job could ,control over his time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.