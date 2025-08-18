Mawuli Gavor explains why he quit KPMG for the creative industry

Actor and model Mawuli Gavor has opened up about why he abandoned his corporate career at KPMG to fully embrace life in the creative economy.
In a conversation with Blac Volta, he revealed the circumstances that led to his resignation and the defining moment that made him choose creativity over the corporate grind.
When asked what compelled him to walk away, Mawuli stated bluntly:
I will put it like this, sometimes in life, they say money stops nonsense
At the time, he was earning GH¢770 a month at KPMG ,a figure he admitted looked respectable on paper, but in reality left him torn between his demanding job and growing opportunities in the creative space.
He recalled how difficult it was to juggle both commitments.
I was in a meeting with Martini because we were struggling to do both. I would tell them that I had a job and needed to be at work by eight o’clock. They would say, ‘okay, charlie, cool. Let’s do the photo shoot at 6 a.m.’ But the people wouldn’t show up until 11 a.m. Imagine me at work, in my tie and everything, after running around for a shoot. Eventually, I knew I couldn’t do both
At one point, the pressure pushed him to consider leaving the creative industry entirely and focusing on his corporate career. But then Martini, the brand he was working with, changed everything.
So I told the Martini people, ‘Charlie, guys, this thing is not working out. I wanted to tell them I was going back to my job. They asked how much I was making, and I told them. They said, how much do you make in a year? I wrote it down and gave it to them. They looked at it and said, ‘if this is the case, we’ll give that to you today.’ They offered me what I would have made in a year ,in one day
That moment sealed his decision. After receiving the money, he knew there was no turning back. He disclosed,
I just had to send a message to my HR at KPMG to resign
For Mawuli, however, the shift was not just about money, but about freedom. He emphasised that the creative economy gave him something no corporate job could ,control over his time.