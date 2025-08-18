Mawuli Gavor explains why he quit KPMG for the creative industry

So I told the Martini people, ‘Charlie, guys, this thing is not working out. I wanted to tell them I was going back to my job. They asked how much I was making, and I told them. They said, how much do you make in a year? I wrote it down and gave it to them. They looked at it and said, ‘if this is the case, we’ll give that to you today.’ They offered me what I would have made in a year ,in one day