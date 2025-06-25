Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal as free agent: 3 clubs he could join

Ghana international Thomas Partey is finally set to leave Arsenal as a free agent when his contracts this month.

The 32-year-old is just a week away from becoming a free agent after having failed to agree terms on a new deal at the Emirates over the past few days.

Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid €50 million for Partey's services back in 2020, and he quickly became an important figure in the team's setup.

However, his four-year stint in north London has been disrupted by various injury problems, despite the midfielder consistently delivering when available for selection.

This season, he managed to stay fit for a greater part of the campaign and was instrumental to the Gunners finishing second in the league and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage where they lost to eventual winners PSG.

Arsenal manager was keen on keeping him in London; however, the club couldn’t agree a new with the Black Stars midfielder.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have offered Brentford £9.3M for Christian Norgaard as they look for his replacement in central midfield.

So, where could Partey end up next season?

Here are three possible destinations for him as he nears the twilight of his career.

1. Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is reportedly a “huge admirer” of Partey, and wouldn’t mind adding him his options in midfield.

Media reports suggest Barcelona started discussions with Partey over a potential free transfer, Flick reportedly keen on bringing him to the Nou Camp. As his official exit nears, it will be interesting to see if the Catalan club makes another move.

Barcelona are still tight on budget and a free transfer for experienced legs like Partey makes sense.

2. Juventus

Juventus are among the top clubs that have shown interest in signing Partey. The old ladies hope to regain their glory days and challenge Napoli and Inter Milan for the Scudetto next season.

To do so, they need the services of someone like Partey to control their midfield. They were keeping tabs on him when Barcelona first dropped their pursue and could reignite their chase.

3. Al Nassr

Saudi clubs have long been linked with the Black Stars' deputy captain. And Partey has never ruled moving to Saudi Arabia, especially now that he’s close the end of his career.