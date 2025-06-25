GBA president to quit amid rift with Sports Ministry, mismanagement claims

Ghana Boxing Authority president Abraham Kotei Neequaye will step down from his post on Friday, bringing an end to a troubled tenure marked by clashes with the Sports Ministry and mounting criticism.

Neequaye announced his resignation on Wednesday night through a WhatsApp message sent by the GBA's communications director, Mohammed Amin Lamptey.

The departing president cited personal reasons for his exit, though his leadership has been under pressure in recent months amid ongoing disputes with government officials and allegations about the authority's management.

In the statement, Neequaye, who has been under heavy scrutiny since the unfortunate death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju in Ghana, said:

I deeply regret to inform fellow Ghanaians that I am resigning as the president of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) due to personal reasons.

GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye

He described the decision as tough but necessary, saying it was "the best course of action for me and some executive board members with integrity and dignity at this crucial time."

Neequaye will formally announce his departure at a press conference scheduled for 10am on Friday at the GBA headquarters.

GBA President reflects on his time in office

The outgoing president reflected on his time in the role, expressing gratitude despite the challenges his administration faced. He stated:

I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I have been given as the GBA president. I actually value the insights that I have learned, and I expect them to help me in my future endeavours.

His resignation follows what he called "careful considerations of my career goals and personal aspirations."

Neequaye and several board members have faced intense public scrutiny during their time in office, with critics questioning various decisions and policies implemented under their watch.

The president thanked supporters who stood by him during difficult periods, saying:

Let me seize the opportunity to thank the media landscape for the support you offered me and my board members, especially those of us who suffered character assassination during these difficult times.

He also highlighted the voluntary nature of the role, noting that GBA officials work without payment. Neequaye further wrote:

I want to thank fellow compatriots wherever you are for being supportive of my professional growth in an office that doesn't pay salary or allowance but just a sacrificial work to serve others and one's country.

Media representatives have been invited to attend Friday's press conference for full details of the resignation.

Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams reportedly told Neequaye he couldn't work with him and his administration. Additionally, the president has been accused of mismanaging the association and signing a questionable deal for the Ghana Boxing League.