The family are fighting over the $3,000 donated by Ghana - Nigerian boxer’s widow cries

The wife of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has revealed she still hasn't received the $3,000 donated by Ghana's boxing authorities because her husband's family are fighting over the cash.

Maria Adebusola Olanrewaju disclosed this when speaking to Accra-based radio station on Thursday, June 19, 2025. She said:

The family members of my husband are fighting over the $3,000 donated by the entourage from Ghana. The money is yet to be given to me.

The donation was made when Ghana Boxing Authority officials returned the boxer's body to Nigeria on June 17, 2025, nearly three months after his tragic death.

Olanrewaju collapsed at the Bukom Boxing Arena and was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead in March whilst fighting Ghana's John Mbanugu. A post-mortem later found he died from heart failure.

Mrs Olanrewaju, who had previously complained about being ignored after her husband's death, said his family blocked her from carrying out proper burial customs. She explained:

Immediately we received my husband's body, his family did not allow me to perform my rites. They did not give me and the children access.

READ ALSO: Widow shares chilling details leading to strange death of Nigerian boxer in Ghana

The widow and other family members were seen breaking down in tears when the boxer's remains finally arrived back in Nigeria after the long wait.

READ ALSO: 6 Promising African boxers who tragically died in the ring during a fight

GBA's donation

The Ghana Boxing Authority made the financial donation to help support the boxer's wife and children following the tragedy at the boxing arena.

However, the family dispute has meant the money hasn't reached those it was meant to help, leaving Mrs Olanrewaju still waiting for the support promised by Ghanaian officials.

The incident has raised questions about boxer safety and the support given to families when tragedies occur in the ring.

MUST READ: Real Madrid star hospitalised as club fears huge loss amid Club World Cup games