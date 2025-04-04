Widow shares chilling details leading to strange death of Nigerian boxer in Ghana

Tragedy struck in what was supposed to be a normal Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Nigerian boxer Gabriel Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju collapsed in the ring during his fight against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu. He was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Reports suggest he was in the lead before the unfortunate incident happened. His strange death has since sparked a lot of questions from fans, boxing enthusiasts, and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, on how this happened.
Questions have been raised about whether due diligence was done by the Ghana Boxing Association and event promoters leading to the bout.
Per reports he was supposed to fight on Friday but declined when he was asked to throw the fight. Other reports also claim he was broke and requested extra money but was not offered.
READ ALSO: Nigerian boxer tragically dies after collapsing during fight in Ghana
He therefore decided to return when he was later promised to be paid the following day.
This, his wife Adebusola Olanrewaju, however, debunked and showed substantive proof to Nigerian news portal the Punch.
She said the late boxer had purchased a bus to start a transport business. She shared:
He said when he got back from Ghana, he would go and get the plate number and start using it for commercial transportation.
The couple had been together for five years, married for two years with two kids.
Adebusola shared fond memories of her husband as quoted by Punch.
He was a very good man; he was humble and straightforward. He was a strong man. When he was alive, he moved from one place to another trying to get people to help him with his career, but no one helped him.
When the disgrace became too much, I told him that he should not go to them again. But he’s dead now, people are posting him. What is the essence of the post? When he was alive, when he collected his first belt, I followed him. No one posted him but he’s dead now and they’re posting him.
She recalled their final conversations before the boxer made the trip to Ghana.
When he was going to Ghana, he told us. When he arrived, he said he had gotten there but they said he would have to lose to his opponent. He said he could not do that because he was there to boost his career. He had been to Russia before, and he tried his best. Although he did not win, everybody saw that he tried his best.
She said they even spoke on the night of the fight.
Now he went to Ghana. He told us that they said he would have to lose. But he said he came there for his career; that he can’t lose to them. He was already coming back home, he told us everything, until they called him back, and he said they’d settled it. I called him; I spoke to him, Saturday after 11 pm. I woke up at midnight, expecting I would see his message, but I did not see it. The next morning, I messaged him. I heard that he was dead.
According to the Punch, she broke down in tears after narrating these heartbreaking details. Adebusola mustered the courage to continue speaking, eulogising the late husband as the nicest man she knew. She also pleaded for support to help raise their two children.
Please, help me, I have two children. I don’t know where to start from. I don’t know what I want to tell my children. I don’t think there is any man that can be nice like him. If I don’t have time for anything, he takes care of his children. I don’t know how to take care of them. I don’t have money to take care of them. Please help me.
MUST READ: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti could be jailed over four years for alleged tax fraud
Meanwhile, an autopsy is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death of the former National and West African light-heavyweight boxing champion.