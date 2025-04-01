Kofi Adams extends condolences to family of Nigerian boxer who died during match in Ghana

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has officially extended his condolences to the family and friends of the recently deceased Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju.
The tragedy occurred on March 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where the Nigerian light heavy-weight boxer suffered from a seizure following a fatal hit whilst competing with Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu.
It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Government of Ghana, extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who tragically passed away following his contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
After being immediately rushed to the Korle Bu hospital, he was pronounced dead, allegedly due to cardiac arrest.
In a statement released by the Sports Ministry, the Nigerian boxer’s talent was strongly acknowledged.
Gabriel, a promising athlete who displayed exceptional talent, passion, and courage in the ring, passed away under unfortunate circumstances… Gabriel's untimely departure not only deprives boxing of an admirable competitor but also reminds us of the unpredictable nature of the sport we passionately love.
The Ministry further assured of its cooperation with the Ghana Boxing Authority to investigate the situation whilst putting measures to improve safety of all athletes.
While we await the official medical report regarding the cause of Gabriel's passing, the Ministry, together with the Ghana Boxing Authority, pledges full cooperation to ensure a thorough investigation and to support all efforts aimed at improving the safety of our athletes.