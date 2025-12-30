'Gov't will not sell ECG'- Ministry of Energy reassures PUWU

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has addressed issues raised by the Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU) with regards to the appointment of a Transaction Advisor for the Private Sector Participation (PSP) at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a statement, the Ministry explained that Cabinet, under President John Dramani Mahama, approved the PSP initiative in April 2025 as part of a broader reform strategy to boost billing efficiency, enhance revenue collection, improve service delivery, and reduce technical and commercial losses at ECG.

As widely reported, the Ministry acknowledged that ECG’s performance has improved significantly since January 2025, but cautioned that persistent operational and financial challenges could still undermine the company’s sustainability and the stability of Ghana’s power sector if not addressed.

The Ministry firmly reassured the public and workers that “Government of Ghana does not intend to, and will not, sell ECG.”

It stressed that the PSP framework is not a divestiture, but a mechanism to leverage private sector expertise through concession arrangements to strengthen specific areas of ECG’s operations.

The Ministry highlighted its commitment to continuous dialogue with PUWU, calling for calm and patience as discussions progress. It explained that the selection of a transaction advisor is purely a procedural step to structure the PSP framework and does not imply the sale of the utility.