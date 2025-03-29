‘It won’t be easy’ - Jerome Opoku on Ghana’s chances of qualifying for 2026 World Cup

Ghana center-back Jerome Opoku is optimistic about the Black Stars’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but maintains it won’t be an easy task.

The four-time African champions fought back from their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, to secure two crucial wins against Chad and Madagascar, with Opoku featuring in both games.

These wins saw Ghana climb to Group I’s summit with 15 points – three more than second-placed Comoros. The 26-year-old says he’s very confident the Black Stars will be on the plane to North America next year.

He made these comments in an exclusive interview with Flashscore.com.gh.

I am 200% confident of qualifying. That’s the aim and dream. We know it’s not job done yet and it won’t be easy, but we will fight hard till the end to ensure that we secure the necessary and needed points to be first in the group and qualify for the World Cup.

Jerome Opoku on team's focus

Opoku added that the team remains focus on performing at their utmost best and securing the needed points in their last four qualifying games.

We are working diligently to improve our game and ensure we secure the necessary results in the remaining matches to qualify for the World Cup. We remain focused on the task ahead and believe that we will achieve our goal.