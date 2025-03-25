5 key lessons from Ghana’s double win against Chad and Madagascar

Coach Otto Addo and his team were vilified for failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and rightly so.

However, they have won back some love with two crucial wins against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The first game against Chad, widely regarded as the whipping boys in Group I, was a walk in the part for the Black Stars.

They thumped Les Sao by five unanswered goals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2024. Three days later, they faced a tougher opponent in Madagascar but put three past the Barea without conceding.

With eight goals scored in two games, and two consecutive clean sheets, the Black Stars seemed to have learned from their AFCON shortcomings.

Here are five things we learned at Pulse Ghana in the Black Stars’ last two wins:

1. Improvise based on the opponent

Tweaking lineups, tactics, game approach and overall setup when need be is very key and was evident in Ghana’s last two matches. In the Chad game, Addo went for a more offensive approach.

He started Ernest Nuamah in an advanced central midfield role with Thomas Partey playing a lone defensive midfield role. Four attackers completed the lineup with Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo all starting up front.

However, in Morocco, he shifted to a more defensive approach to counter the potency of the Malagasy attack. He lined up with a 3-5-2 formation – with Kingsley Schindler and Gideon Mensah operating as wing-backs. Francis Abu also came in to partner Partey in a double pivot, just to hold off coach Corentin Martins’ side.

Brilliant stuff from Addo and his technical team.

2. Don’t fight Partey, he’s the team’s engine

The gaffer has had challenges with Partey, but one thing is for sure when the Arsenal midfielder is in his elements like last night, he’s simply the best in his role on the continent.

Partey keeps the clock ticking for the Black Stars and must always start when fit. He offers goals as well, and netting a brace against Madagascar is no fluke.

3. Captaincy controversies are unnecessary

There’s no point in creating a toxic atmosphere around the national team. Historically, the Black Stars have always had disputes about captaincy.

But, with the team in a transition, one thing that can’t be taken for granted is creating friction among players. It’s important to follow the right hierarchy and give the captain’s armband to the right player.

4. A fully packed Accra Sports Stadium will shake any team

A hostile Accra Sports Stadium will break down most teams. Hence, it’s important to always have the fans on the team’s side. Anyone who was at the nation’s Wembley for the Chad game can testify to how important the atmosphere was to the team’s complete dominance.

5. Benjamin Asare needs more time

It’s as if a section of people are on a witch hunt for Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Constantly over-analysing and trying to find fault with the goalkeeper’s every move, albeit he’s yet to falter and has held his own well under pressure.

Yes, he’s not been truly tested, but keeping two consecutive clean sheets on his debut national team call-up at age 32 is still no small feat.

Therefore, Addo confirming he’s now the number one goalkeeper for the Black Star is refreshing.

Asare has arguably been the best shot-stopper in Ghana for the past two years.

