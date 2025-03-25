He's the number one - Otto Addo confirms Asare as Black Stars first-choice goalie

Otto Addo has officially named Benjamin Asare as the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper after the 32-year-old delivered two consecutive clean sheets in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper earned his maiden national team call-up in March and immediately justified his selection, keeping a clean sheet in Ghana’s commanding 5-0 victory over Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asare retained his place for Monday’s clash against Madagascar, where he once again kept a shutout in a 3-0 win, helping Ghana solidify their position at the top of Group I with 15 points.

Speaking to 3Sports after the match, Otto Addo lauded Asare’s performances and confirmed his status as Ghana’s undisputed number one.

I think the next game is in June, and he is already the number one. We made that decision for him. He trained very well. We have a good atmosphere where the keepers are pushing each other

Beyond Asare’s rise, Addo also highlighted the positive competition within the squad, acknowledging the contributions of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Very grateful for the way Ati Zigi and Wollacott also behaved this week and the way they tried to probe Benjamin, help him, and guide him. I don't take it for granted. Big credit to them. [Asare] was worth it. I'm glad for him.

What's next?

With Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign back on track, all eyes will be on Asare as the Black Stars prepare for their next qualifier in June.

The challenge now is for him to maintain his impressive form and firmly establish himself as Ghana’s premier goalkeeper.