50-year-old choreography teacher jailed for sexually assaulting 7 girls

The Twifo Hemang District Court, presided over by Maxwell Ofori Kpodo, has sentenced 50-year-old Eric Adu Amissah to six years in prison for sexually assaulting seven young girls in Twifo Heman, located in the Heman Lower Denkyira District.

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, the victims, aged between six and seven, were students at a cultural dance school run by the convict.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Joseph Kussah revealed that Adu Amissah, who served as a choreography instructor, exploited his position of trust to prey on his young pupils.

The court heard that the convict employed manipulative tactics, such as offering the children soft drinks and toffees, before proceeding to commit the heinous acts. He allegedly used lubricants on his genitals and fingers to facilitate the abuse.

The crime came to light when the victims began falling ill one after another.

Upon seeking medical attention, the girls disclosed the abuse they had suffered at the hands of Adu Amissah.

During the initial phase of the investigation, the accused was granted bail but absconded for six months.

However, through the determined efforts of the Central North Regional Police Cyber Unit, he was tracked down and apprehended in Adenta, Greater Accra.

On March 5, 2025, Adu Amissah appeared before the Twifo Hemang District Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault.

Based on his own admission of guilt, the court duly convicted him and handed down the sentence.

Call for greater vigilance

In light of the rising cases of sexual assault in various communities, parents and guardians are urged to exercise increased vigilance over their children.