Galmasey: IGP Yohuno declares war on illegal mining

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has declared an all-out war on illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey”, labelling it a significant threat to national security and the environment.

Speaking at the Regional Police Commanders’ Conference, the IGP underscored the urgent need to intensify efforts to combat illegal mining activities, particularly in the Western North region, where such operations have escalated.

IGP Yohuno revealed that armed criminals involved in illegal mining have perpetrated brutal attacks on innocent civilians, including forest guards, without justification.

He condemned these acts of lawlessness, stating,

This lawlessness must not be allowed to continue. We are declaring war on illegal mining, and I expect every regional commander to take decisive action to bring perpetrators to justice.

IGP Yohuno reverses Dampare’s key Policy less than a week after taking office

Meanwhile, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has reversed a key directive implemented by his predecessor, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, less than a week after assuming office.

Under Dr Dampare’s administration, all police communications were centralised at the headquarters in Accra, restricting regional and district officers from engaging directly with the media.

READ MORE: 10 most powerful traditional and religious destinations in Ghana

While the policy aimed to streamline information flow and prevent miscommunication, it faced criticism for limiting the autonomy of regional commands.

Critics argued that the centralised approach was overly bureaucratic and could hinder swift responses in urgent situations.

In a move to restore decentralised communication, IGP Yohuno announced changes to the system during a workshop for public relations officers at the Detective Training School in Accra.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration and partnership in crime-fighting efforts, stating,

In times when the public demands greater involvement and accountability in our service delivery, a well-tested approach ensures police legitimacy and boosts public confidence.

The IGP highlighted the critical role of public affairs officers in fostering positive interactions with the public, which directly impacts police effectiveness.