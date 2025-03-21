26-year-old remanded over brutally assaulting pregnant girlfriend

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court, under the jurisdiction of Judge Kwasi Apiatse Abaidoo, has ordered the remand of 26-year-old car washer Isaac Tetteh Angmortey for three weeks in prison custody.

Angmortey was charged with assaulting his 29-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Miss Hannah Amedi.

Angmortey admitted guilt to causing harm under Section 84 of the Criminal Code 1960 (Act 29) and is scheduled to reappear in court on April 10, 2025 as per Ghana News Agency.

According to Police Chief Inspector John Brahene, the prosecution officer, the police responded to a distress call from an anonymous individual reporting a pregnant woman being violently assaulted along Mount Mary Road in Somanya.

Upon arrival, officers found Angmortey physically attacking the victim and promptly arrested him.

The complainant, who is six months pregnant, sustained significant injuries, including swelling on her forehead and bleeding from her lips, neck, and ears.

She was issued a police medical form and referred to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital for treatment.

Inspector Brahene revealed that the complainant had been staying with her aunt for the past month due to the accused’s recent abusive behavior.

During police interrogation, Angmortey alleged that he had returned home from work suspecting the complainant of infidelity.

Finding no one at his residence, he went to her aunt’s house and assaulted her.

The Ghana News Agency confirmed that the complainant has not lost her unborn child following medical evaluation at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital.

Authorities have strongly condemned the attack, highlighting the pressing need to address the increasing prevalence of domestic abuse.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the community, with calls for justice and stronger measures to combat domestic violence.