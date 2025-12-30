Cedi records strong gains as dollar falls to GH¢10.65

The Ghana cedi has recorded a strong appreciation against major international currencies, with the US dollar now trading at about GH¢10.65, marking a significant improvement in the performance of the local currency in recent days.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s latest daily exchange rate update for Tuesday, December 30, 2025, the dollar was quoted on the interbank market at a buying rate of GH¢10.6447 and a selling rate of GH¢10.6553.

This represents a further strengthening of the cedi compared to the previous trading day when the dollar sold above GH¢11.

On Monday, December 29, 2025, the Bank of Ghana had quoted the dollar at a buying rate of GH¢11.0945 and a selling rate of GH¢11.1056, indicating a notable appreciation of the cedi within a short period.

The British pound sterling also declined against the cedi, trading at a buying rate of GH¢14.3682 and a selling rate of GH¢14.3847, down from earlier rates close to GH¢15. The euro similarly weakened, with buying and selling rates of GH¢12.5388 and GH¢12.5510 respectively.

The Bank of Ghana explained that the published figures represent the average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks at the close of business on Monday, December 29, 2025.

The development is expected to help reduce import costs, ease inflationary pressures and improve overall economic stability.

Overall, the cedi’s strong performance during the festive period is expected to boost consumer purchasing power and provide much-needed relief to households and businesses as the year 2025 draws to a close.

