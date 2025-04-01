MLS bans Lionel Messi's bodyguard from pitch over security concerns

Yassine Cheuko, the former Navy SEAL and primary security detail for Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, has disclosed that he has been prohibited from entering the pitch to protect the Argentine icon, following the implementation of new security measures by Major League Soccer (MLS).

Cheuko, who has been an integral part of Messi’s security team since the football legend’s transfer to the U.S. in 2023, was frequently seen patrolling the sidelines during matches.

His proactive interventions were instrumental in deterring pitch invaders attempting to approach the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

In a candid statement, Cheuko highlighted the disparity in pitch invasion incidents between European and American football, emphasising the heightened security challenges in MLS. "

During my seven years in Europe working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, only six pitch invasions occurred. Since arriving in the U.S., there have been 16 incidents in just 20 months. There is a significant issue here—and it’s not me. Let me do my job to protect Messi.

Despite the restriction, Cheuko expressed his willingness to collaborate with MLS and CONCACAF to elevate security standards.

I respect MLS and CONCACAF, but we must work together. My experience in European football could be valuable. While I accept their decision, I believe there’s room for improvement.

With Messi’s unparalleled global stardom attracting massive crowds—and potential security risks—MLS faces increasing scrutiny to reinforce safety measures.

The league must balance fan engagement with the imperative of safeguarding players, particularly high-profile figures like Messi, to preserve the integrity of the sport.