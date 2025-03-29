Victor Boniface begs Nigerians, promises goals after Leverkusen triumph

Super Eagles sharpshooter Victor Boniface has urged Nigerians to be patient with him following his goal drought with the national team.

Boniface is yet to open his goal account for three-time African champions after 12 games.

Boniface was left unmarked at the far post and pushed the ball over the line with his knee for his eighth league goal of the season for Bayer Leverkusen as they defeated Bochum 3-1 on Friday night.

The goal was his 11th of the season for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Boniface took to his Instagram story to reassure Nigerian supporters, requesting patience to break his international goal drought.

9ja plz be patient with me, the goal will come

The 24-year-old is confident he will find his scoring boots for Nigeria soon.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes coming to life as SA faces points deduction

Meanwhile Nigeria could receive a lifeline in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign if South Africa receives a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player in their recent 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena should have been serving a one-match suspension after picking up yellow cards in earlier matches against Benin and Zimbabwe.

However, the 28-year-old played in their victory over the Crocodiles, prompting Lesotho to file a formal complaint with FIFA.

What's next for the Super Eagles?

The Super Eagles of Nigeria must play above their strength to win all their remaining matches to stand a good chance of qualifying for the Mundial.