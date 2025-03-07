FIFA plans 64-team World Cup for 2030 centenary celebration

FIFA is reportedly considering a proposal to expand the 2030 Men’s World Cup to 64 teams, a move that would see more than a quarter of its 211 member associations participating in the tournament.

The idea was introduced during a FIFA Council meeting on March 5, 2025, under the "any other business" agenda item.

According to the New York Times, the proposal was raised by Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association.

Uruguay, along with Argentina and Paraguay, is set to host a "centenary celebration match" in 2030 to mark 100 years since the first World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has agreed to explore the idea further.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the development, stating:

A proposal to analyse a 64-team FIFA World Cup to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup in 2030 was spontaneously raised by a FIFA council member in the ‘miscellaneous’ agenda item near the end of the FIFA council meeting held on 5 March 2025. The idea was acknowledged as FIFA has a duty to analyse any proposal from one of its council members.

The impact of the expansion

Since he was elected FIFA president in 2016, Infantino has consistently sought to expand the reach and influence of the World Cup, already the most prestigious prize in global sports.

While a proposal to stage the tournament every two years was ultimately abandoned, the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, will see an expansion from 32 to 48 teams, increasing the number of matches from 64 to 104.

The 2030 World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with centenary celebration matches taking place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

However, expanding the tournament to 64 teams would present significant logistical challenges, including extending the duration of the event to at least six weeks and raising concerns about the environmental impact, particularly the carbon footprint of such a large-scale event.

The proposal also highlights the differing priorities among FIFA’s member associations and confederations.

In South America, an increase in participating teams could effectively eliminate the need for qualifying rounds, which would impact the revenue streams of national associations that rely on income from these matches.

In Europe, up to half of UEFA’s 55 member nations could qualify for the expanded tournament.

Conversely, the proposal would likely be welcomed in Asia, Africa, and Oceania, where additional spots could provide more countries with the opportunity to make their World Cup debuts.