2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly to face Messi’s Inter Miami in group stage

The much-anticipated draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was held on Thursday, December 5, 2025, in Miami, USA.

This landmark tournament, featuring an expanded lineup of 32 teams, is scheduled to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 19, 2025.

Africa will be represented by four teams: Egypt's Al Ahly, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Tunisia's Esperance, and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

In Group A, Egyptian giants Al Ahly have been drawn alongside Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Brazilian champions Palmeiras, and Portuguese side Porto. Al Ahly will begin their campaign against Inter Miami at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca have a tough task in Group B, where they will face UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City, Italian powerhouse Juventus, and the UAE’s Al Ain.

Tunisian champions Esperance are in Group D, battling Brazilian club Flamengo, Mexican side Club León, and English Premier League giants Chelsea.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns will compete in Group F, facing Brazil’s Fluminense, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, and South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai.

The tournament’s format mirrors the FIFA World Cup, with the 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, promising an exciting competition filled with high-stakes matches.

Official draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Group A Palmeiras Porto Al Ahly Inter Miami

Group B Paris Saint-Germain Atletico Madrid Botafogo Seattle Sounders

Group C FC Bayern Benfica Boca Juniors Auckland City

Group D Flamengo Esperance Chelsea León

Group E River Plate Inter Monterrey Urawa Red Diamonds