I have to beg my friends for money - Ex-Kotoko player regrets playing football in GhanaFormer Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC defender, Atta Kusi, has expressed regret over his decision to pursue a football career in Ghana, citing financial difficulties and the lack of insurance coverage for players.
‘Running with the U-20s always left me dizzy’ - Ex-Hearts of Oak player Bobby Short admits to age cheatingFormer Accra Hearts of Oak player Joe Tagoe has revealed how difficult it was training with a younger age group after he reduced his age to sign for an Egyptian youth club.
Aduana Stars sack Yaw Acheampong after disappointing league startAduana Stars have reportedly parted ways with head coach Yaw Acheampong after the 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko over the weekend.
GPL: Matchweek 12 round-up - Kotoko beat Aduana, Hearts draw, Nations FC record brokenThe Ghana Premier League matchweek 12 has seen some great results as Hearts of Oak drew, Asante Kotoko claimed victory, Nations FC had their record broken, and other results over the weekend
GPL: Salim Adams’ stunning free kick extends Hearts Oak’s unbeaten run to four gamesAccra Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nsoatreman FC in matchweek 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday night at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
Hearts: We’re not under pressure; we’ll make you proud by season’s end—Konadu YiadomAccra Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom has dismissed claims of pressure on the team, assuring fans that the Phobians will make them proud by the end of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.
GPL: Nations FC beat Kotoko, extending the Porcupine Warriors' losing streak to fourAsante Kotoko’s woes in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL) deepened as they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, falling 0-2 to Nations FC in match week 11 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
GPL: Hearts of Oak defeat Karela to leapfrog Kotoko, extend winning streak to threeAccra Hearts of Oak continued their impressive resurgence in the Ghana Premier League, defeating Karela United 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Stop coaching, go back to school and lecture —Sadick Adams fires coach Prosper OgumFormer Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams has publicly criticised the club’s head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, suggesting that he should leave coaching and return to academia.
GPL: 'Be patient with us; we will bounce back' – Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum tells the fansAsante Kotoko head coach Proper Ogum has called on the club's fans to remain patient, assuring them that the team will return to winning form soon.
Kotoko coach says the team has to be clinical up front after the Bechem United lossAsante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, has emphasised that his team's inability to secure a win against Bechem United was due to missed scoring opportunities.
Hearts of Oak will treat every game like a final - Coach Aboubakar OuattaraAccra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has stated that the Phobians are approaching every Ghana Premier League fixture with a heightened level of focus, treating each game as if it were a cup final.
Ghana Premier League : Accra Hearts of Oak defeat Vison FC to secure back-to-back victoriesAccra Hearts of Oak secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Vision FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday evening in the Ghana Premier League.
'We look very tired on the field' - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blames defeat on stressAsante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has attributed his team's recent defeat to stress.
GPL: Heart of Lions stun Asante Kotoko with narrow victory at Len Clay StadiumAsante Kotoko suffered their second consecutive loss in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, as they were defeated 1-0 by Heart of Lions at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
GPL: Hearts of Oak crush Medeama SC in Tarkwa to boost title chase with third winAccra Hearts of Oak lifted spirits with a commanding 2-0 victory over Medeama Sporting Club in Tarkwa, claiming their third win of the Ghana Premier League season in matchweek nine to keep their title pursuit alive.
Kotoko officials clash with Legon Cities for preventing players from warming up, police interveneTensions were high as officials of Asante Kotoko clashed with Legon Cities officials for preventing some players from warming up in their outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture at the Legon Sports Stadium last night.
FIFA to hold meeting with GFA on implementation of VAR in Ghana’s leaguesThe Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to welcome a delegation from FIFA regarding the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the country’s domestic leagues.
Continue to support us, it’s a process – Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara after Gold Stars defeatAccra Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has called on the club’s supporters to remain patient and continue backing the team, despite their disappointing form this season.
GPL: Faisal Charwetey nets double as Nations FC thrash Vision FC 3-0Highly-rated youngster Faisal Charwetey put in a man-of-the-match display as Nations FC recorded a comfortable victory over Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League.