Ghana’s Dr. Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, first black woman to complete Johns Hopkins neurosurgery

Dr Nancy Abu-Bonsrah is a Ghanaian neurosurgeon who broke barriers by becoming the first Black female to graduate from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's neurosurgery programme, the institution where the medical discipline of neurological surgery was founded.

Her remarkable journey from a farming village in Ghana to the prestigious halls of Johns Hopkins Hospital is a testament to her resilience, determination, and passion for service.

Early Life

Nancy Abu-Bonsrah was born in Ghana, where she spent her formative years in a farming village near Kumasi.

She attended Adventist Preparatory School in Tanoso and later Hanna School in Madina after her family relocated to Accra in 1998.

Her childhood was deeply influenced by her parents, particularly her father, Seth Abu-Bonsrah, who worked for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

His dedication to community service and volunteerism instilled in Nancy a strong sense of responsibility and compassion.

In junior high school, Nancy began dreaming of becoming a doctor, inspired by her desire to give back to her community.

Her academic excellence earned her recommendations for a college preparatory track, setting the foundation for her future career in medicine.

In 2005, at the age of 15, Nancy's family moved to Maryland when her father secured a position with ADRA International.

The transition marked a significant turning point in her life. She attended Hammond High School in Columbia, Maryland, where she excelled academically and prepared for higher education.

Education and Early Career

Nancy pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry and Chemistry at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Her time at Mount St Mary’s was transformative; she received prestigious awards such as the Women in Science Leadership Award and the Presidential Scholarship.

The small campus environment complemented her quiet personality and fostered close relationships with professors like Dr Christine McCauslin, who became her mentor.

During her college years, Nancy’s passion for medicine deepened.

A pivotal moment came during her junior year when she returned to Ghana for winter break and shadowed a neurosurgeon.

Witnessing life-saving brain surgeries amidst overwhelming demand left an indelible impression on her.

It was then that she decided to pursue neurosurgery, a field that combined technical expertise with opportunities to serve underserved communities.

In 2012, Nancy enrolled at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Her five-year medical education included rigorous coursework and a year dedicated to research between her third and fourth years.

She graduated with an MD degree in 2017, becoming the first doctor in her extended family.

Historic Achievement

On Match Day, March 17, 2017, Nancy made history as the first Black female resident accepted into Johns Hopkins’ neurosurgery programme since its inception over three decades earlier.

The programme is renowned for its exclusivity, accepting only two to five residents annually from top institutions like Harvard and Yale.

Nancy’s acceptance garnered widespread media attention from outlets such as CNN, BBC, USA Today, and Essence.

However, beyond public recognition, it marked a deeply personal milestone, fulfilling her dream of serving others through medicine.

During her seven-year residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital (2017–2024), Nancy honed her skills under the mentorship of leading surgeons while contributing to groundbreaking research.

In October 2024, she began practising as a neurosurgeon at UPMC.

Personal Life

Nancy is married to Kwabena Yamoah, who is also a physician specialising in internal medicine.

Their shared commitment to medicine strengthens their bond as they navigate demanding careers together.

Nancy is also a devoted Seventh-Day Adventist whose faith plays an integral role in guiding her life decisions.

Outside of work, Nancy enjoys playing football—a reflection of her dynamic personality and love for teamwork.

Legacy and Vision

Dr Nancy Abu-Bonsrah’s vision extends far beyond personal success; she is committed to improving surgical infrastructure in underserved regions like Ghana.

She hopes to establish sustainable systems that provide quality medical care while mentoring future generations of surgeons.

Her story is one of breaking barriers not only as a woman but as an advocate for global health equity.

Nancy strives to be remembered for serving communities through exceptional surgical care and inspiring others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.