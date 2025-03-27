8 smartphone brands that are better than iPhone in 2025

In a world where smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives, the quest for the perfect device continues.

For years, Apple's iPhone has been the gold standard, but the landscape is shifting.

A new wave of innovative brands is redefining what it means to be a top-tier smartphone.

From superior cameras to lightning-fast charging, these game-changers are pushing the boundaries of technology and challenging the status quo.

Here are eight smartphone brands that are reimagining the future of mobile technology and giving the iPhone a run for its money in 2025.

Samsung

Samsung is often considered the ultimate iPhone rival, offering a diverse product range that includes flagship models, foldables, and budget-friendly devices.

Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra series boasts superior camera systems, especially in zoom capabilities, surpassing those of the iPhone.

Additionally, Samsung's high refresh rate displays (up to 120Hz) provide smoother visuals for scrolling and gaming.

The One UI also allows for more customisation compared to iOS.

Top models in 2025 include the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a powerhouse with cutting-edge AI features, and the Galaxy Z Fold6, a foldable device offering a tablet-sized experience.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel is renowned for its AI-driven camera capabilities, providing the best night mode and real-time editing through computational photography.

The Pixel series runs on Stock Android, ensuring a smooth performance with no bloatware and faster updates compared to most other Android brands.

Exclusive AI features like call screening, Magic Eraser, and live translation further enhance the user experience.

In 2025, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9a are notable models, offering advanced generative AI features and robust software support at different price points.

OnePlus

OnePlus is celebrated for its speed and affordability, offering lightning-fast charging (up to 100W) that far surpasses the iPhone's charging speeds.

OxygenOS delivers smooth performance optimised for speed, making OnePlus devices ideal for those seeking a premium experience without the hefty price tag.

The OnePlus 13 and Nord series are top picks in 2025, providing flagship-level features at more accessible prices.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi, including its sub-brands Redmi and Poco, offers high-end features at nearly half the price of an iPhone.

Xiaomi devices are known for their larger batteries and ultra-fast charging capabilities, allowing for extended usage and quick recharges.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Poco F5 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are standout models in 2025, offering premium specifications at budget-friendly prices.

ASUS ROG

For gaming enthusiasts, ASUS ROG is the go-to brand. ASUS ROG phones feature high refresh rate displays (up to 165Hz) and dedicated gaming hardware, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.

Advanced cooling systems prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions, and customisable performance modes allow users to optimise their devices for specific games.

The ROG Phone 8 is a top choice in 2025, while the Zenfone series offers compact yet powerful devices.

Sony Xperia

Sony Xperia excels in multimedia capabilities, featuring true 4K OLED displays that surpass other brands in screen quality.

Sony's professional-grade camera controls make these phones ideal for photographers and videographers.

Additionally, Sony offers superior audio quality with high-resolution audio support and a headphone jack, a feature missing from iPhones.

The Xperia 1 V and Xperia Compact series are notable models in 2025, catering to both professional content creators and those seeking smaller devices with flagship specs.

Huawei

Huawei is recognised for its exceptional cameras, consistently outperforming iPhones in photography benchmarks.

Huawei devices also boast larger batteries with better power efficiency and fast charging speeds exceeding most competitors.

The Huawei P60 Pro and Mate series are top recommendations in 2025, offering premium designs paired with top-tier performance.

Oppo & Vivo

Lastly, Oppo & Vivo are innovation leaders in the smartphone industry.

They offer cutting-edge camera technology like periscope zoom lenses and advanced night photography modes.

Their super-fast charging capabilities allow for a full charge in under 15 minutes, and their foldable phone designs are among the most advanced.