Enchi: Dead body found in sack by roadside

Residents of Enchi in the Western North Region were met with a harrowing sight when they discovered the decomposing body of an unidentified woman discarded in a sack by the roadside.

The victim, believed to be in her thirties, was found in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating the remains had been abandoned for several days prior to discovery, as per Adom online reports carried by Augustine Boah.

The grim finding was prompted by reports of a foul odour emanating from the area.

Upon investigation, locals encountered the deceased lying in a supine position, completely unclothed.

Authorities have yet to establish the woman’s identity, as no missing person reports matching her description have been filed in the vicinity.

This has led to suspicions that she may have been murdered elsewhere and later transported to the location.

The Enchi District Police Command has since secured the scene and initiated a thorough investigation.

The body has been transferred to a mortuary for autopsy and forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death and possible leads in the case.

This disturbing incident has unsettled the community, raising concerns about safety and criminal activity in the area.

Law enforcement officials have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward as investigations continue.

What is next?

The Ghana Police Service must investigate the matter rapidly to bring the killers to justice. The Enchi township members must also assist the police in the investigation to ensure that such incidents do not repeat again in the township.