I'll come after you if you engage in criminality - AG warns public officers

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has issued a stern caution to government officials regarding embezzlement and other criminal activities, emphasising his commitment to enforcing legal consequences for offenders.

During a press briefing on Monday, Dr Ayine affirmed that he possesses the full authorisation of President John Mahama to prosecute individuals implicated in wrongdoing following thorough investigations.

The minister referenced the ongoing case involving Kwabena Adu Boahene, former director-general of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), who is currently detained for allegedly diverting $7 million in public funds earmarked for cybersecurity infrastructure—into personal accounts.

Dr Ayine asserted that the nation had effectively become a "crime scene" over the past eight years and stressed the Mahama administration’s dedication to exposing and addressing such offences.

This is a warning to everyone in public office who is listening to me that if you do anything like what suspect Adu Boahene did, I will come after you.

He further added that he has all the backing from the state to chase every public officer who create loot and share in government.

I have the authority of the president to come after you; I won’t wait; I’ll come after you

Additionally, Dr. Ayine praised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for its relentless efforts in combating corruption and recovering misappropriated state assets.