AFCON isn't a major tournament; Salah may not win Ballon d'Or if... - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has sparked controversy by dismissing the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as "not a major tournament" during a recent post-match analysis on Sky Sports.

The comments came after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Manchester City on February 23, 2025, where Carragher questioned Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or due to Egypt's inability to secure a major international trophy.

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, argued that Salah's lack of success with the Egyptian national team could hinder his chances of claiming football's most prestigious individual award.

He compared Salah's situation to that of Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., who he believes have a stronger case for the Ballon d'Or due to their participation in tournaments like the UEFA European Championship (EURO) and the Copa AmAmérica.

I think the problem is that he [Salah] is with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in a major tournament, or maybe doesn't have a great chance of winning. I think it's either the Champions League or a major tournament

Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vinícius and Mbappé now, is Madrid, really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation, but right now, Los Blancos are certainly the front-runners.

Carragher's remarks drew immediate pushback from his fellow pundits, Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards. Richards was quick to defend AFCON, emphasising its significance in the global football landscape.

Just to say, AFCON is a major tournament. A lot of people are saying they aren't taking it seriously, but AFCON is a big tournament

The AFCON against Carragher's voice

The Africa Cup of Nations, one of the most prestigious tournaments in international football, has a rich history dating back to 1957.

It features some of the world's top talents and is widely regarded as a major competition by players, coaches, and fans alike.

Carragher's comments have ignited a debate about the perception of African football on the global stage, with many arguing that AFCON deserves the same respect as other continental tournaments.

Salah, who has been a standout performer for Liverpool, has consistently delivered exceptional performances in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, his inability to lead Egypt to AFCON glory has often been cited as a potential obstacle in his quest for the Ballon d'Or.

Despite this, Salah's brilliance and impact on the game have kept him in the conversation for football's highest individual honour.

Ghanaian journalist reacts