Premier League’s Greatest? Mohamed Salah sets unbeatable new records after City win

Mohamed Salah has set a new series of records following Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Manchester City yesterday, as he increased his goal tally in his bid to win the Golden Boot in the English Premier League this season.

The Egyptian forward is now the first player in Premier League history to register over 40 goal involvements in two different seasons, cementing his place as one of the league’s all-time greats.

Salah also became the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to be directly involved in 50 goals across all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

Salah’s brilliant performances this season don’t stop there. With his goal and assist in the win over City, he has now scored and assisted in 11 Premier League games, setting a new benchmark in Europe's big five leagues.

This feat matches Lionel Messi’s tally from Barcelona's 2014/15 season, the most by any player in a single season since then.

Furthermore, Salah has set another remarkable record by providing more assists in the 2024/25 season than any other Liverpool player has in a single Premier League campaign, with 16 assists to his name.

More achievements for Salah

In another incredible achievement, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both matches against the reigning champions in a season. This feat further solidifies his crucial role and consistency throughout this season in Liverpool’s title chase.

Salah’s contributions this season have been historic as he became the first player to score 25 goals and register 16 assists in a Premier League season, a record previously unachieved in the competition’s history.

The win against Manchester City also extended Salah’s dominance against teams managed by Pep Guardiola, as he now has the most goals (9) and most assists (6) of any player against Guardiola’s sides in the Premier League.