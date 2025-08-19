Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku wanted by two Premier League sides

A new Premier League team have joined the chase for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as interest to sign the Ghana international keeps increasing.

Newly promoted side Sunderland have reportedly shown interest in signing Fatawu to run their wings this season as they look to avoid going down immediately.

The Black Cats are looking at whether they can pull off a deal for the 21-year-old, who's valued at around £30million by Leicester.

Reports suggest Sunderland have already had a €32million bid rejected by the Foxes, though the Championship side are still weighing up their options.

Sunderland officials are currently weighing their options and considering if they should send a new bid or not. They're worried the deal might be too expensive or complicated to get over the line.

The Black Cats defeated West Ham 3-0 on their opening EPL fixture.

But Sunderland aren't the only ones interested in Fatawu. Everton were first to show their hand, with Sky Sports News reporting the Toffees have made their interest clear to Leicester.

The Merseyside club also believe they can tempt the speedy winger with the promise of regular Premier League football.

Fatawu Issahaku’s time at Leicester

Fatawu originally joined Leicester on loan from Sporting Lisbon and helped them win the Championship title in 2024. The Foxes made his move permanent by triggering a buy option before returning to the Premier League.

However, the Ghana star missed most of last season with a serious knee injury. However, before that season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on national duty against Angola, he was excellent for the Foxes.

