Semenyo makes history with brace against Liverpool despite alleged racial abuse

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo scored twice in Bournemouth's opening day defeat to Liverpool tonight.

Semenyo netted a second-half brace to level the scores before Arne Slot's side scored two late goals to win the game 4-2.

The reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions were the better side on the day but only managed to crack a tough Cherries side seven minutes past the half-hour mark. Hugo Ekitike scored on his league debut to give the Reds a 1-0 lead at halftime.

He later assisted Coady Gakpo just four minutes into the second half to extend the hosts' lead. Liverpool were cruising as chants rang through Arnfield.

Semenyo racially abused

However, it turned into horror when an alleged racial chant was directed towards Semenyo. A video sighted by Pulse Ghana captures an individual in a wheelchair on the sidelines shouting at the 25-year-old when he was about to take a throw-in.

However, it's unclear if that particular incident started the reported racial abuse of the Black Stars player. The game was stopped after that incident and the individual was reportedly sent outside before the match resumed.

That wasn't enough to break him, with his team down by two goals, Semenyo pulled one back in the 64th minute.

Semenyo makes history despite defeat

From there, Andoni Iraola's side grew confident in the game.

12 minutes later, they capitalised on a counter-attack from a Liverpool corner to punish the hosts. The ball fell to Semenyo in his half; he picked it up nicely and sped off to score a brilliant solo goal, pulling parity for the visitors.

He’s now fourth on Bournemouth’s all-time EPL top scorers list with 22 goals.