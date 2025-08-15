Kudus makes history as Spurs give Ghana star legacy number, ex-manager awed

Mohammed Kudus has officially entered Tottenham Hotspurs’ history books after receiving his Legacy Number following Wednesday's Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Ghana midfielder became the 896th player to represent Spurs competitively, marking a milestone moment despite the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in Italy.
His impressive 79-minute display showcased exactly why the club paid £55 million to bring him from West Ham this summer.
Kudus was Tottenham's standout performer at the Bluenergy Stadium, creating three chances and completing two dribbles before being replaced by Mathys Tel. The 25-year-old looked dangerous throughout as Spurs built a commanding 2-0 lead, only to crack under pressure in the dying minutes.
PSG's dramatic comeback forced penalties, where Tel and goal scorer Micky van de Ven both missed as the French champions claimed their first-ever UEFA Super Cup. But Kudus refused to dwell on the disappointment, instead focusing on lessons learned. After the game, he said:
It is disappointing to lose the game in the end. This is a big lesson to stay focus for the whole 90 minutes but I am really proud of the team for their work ethic, their energy because I think we had them for most part of the game, just the last part we need to keep full concentration. We take this as a lesson. We have a game at the weekend and we have full focus on that.
Kudus impresses former Spurs boss Glenn Hoddle
Former Spurs boss Glenn Hoddle watched the performance with keen interest and believes Kudus could be special if he develops one crucial skill. The ex-England manager was impressed by the Ghanaian's technical ability but wants to see improvement in his decision-making.
He told TNT Sports:
He's got such good talent, such quick feet, and you can see his qualities there. The added ingredient for him as a player is consistency.
Sometimes, I look at dribblers and I like what they do, but can they dribble and play with their head up? That is the key for me. Can he also play with his head up? That's the next progression for him. And I think if he does, he could be a real asset for Tottenham.
Kudus now turns his attention to this weekend's Premier League opener against Burnley, where he'll hope to make his domestic debut for his new club.