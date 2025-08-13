Former Ghanaian footballer jailed 14 years for supplying cocaine worth millions

Former Crystal Palace youth player Michael Boateng has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug offences involving nearly 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The 34-year-old was arrested on February 14, 2024 when police found 19.7kg of the Class A drug in a sports bag at his Croydon flat, where he lived with his girlfriend and infant son.

Boateng admitted supplying crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA at Croydon Crown Court in September. Judge Daniel Flahive said he played a significant role in an organised crime group, reports the Sun.

The court heard the crystal meth had a wholesale value of £200,000 to £400,000, with a potential street value of up to £2.36 million. CCTV footage showed Boateng collecting the bag outside his home seven days before the police raid. During sentencing, Judge Flahive said as quoted by the Sun’s report:

You were playing a significant role in the drug dealing enterprise. Your role was not minimal. The amount of drugs we are talking about, just shy of 20kg, the value at street level, we are talking potentially millions of pounds.

Michael Boateng

The judge added that the sentence reflected "the sheer quantity of drugs you were looking after" and noted the offence was committed while Boateng was on bail for earlier drug charges.

His girlfriend, mother of their 18-month-old child, appeared stunned when the judge announced the verdict.

Defence barrister Paul Crampin told the court Boateng had received an Osman Warning from police in 2022, indicating a credible threat to his life. This caused his then-partner to refuse him access to their family, leading to depression and drug use.

Crampin said Boateng became "involved in the small scale supply of drugs to essentially people he knew" to "fund his own Class A drug habit."

Boateng trained Jadon Sancho

Michael Boateng mugshot

The court heard Boateng had worked as a personal trainer between 2018 and 2023, with clients including England footballer Jadon Sancho.

Prosecutor John Carmichael said:

He is clearly trusted within an organisation, holding onto a significant amount of drugs.

The defence argued Boateng could have been a victim of coercion from organised criminals, but Judge Flahive rejected this, saying it was clear he played a significant role in the operation.

Boateng's criminal record

Michael Boateng

Boateng's criminal history includes a 16-month prison sentence in 2014 for match-fixing, which resulted in a lifetime ban from football. He was jailed again in 2015 for drug dealing.

His football career began at Crystal Palace's academy between 2005 and 2007. He made his senior debut for Tonbridge Angels in 2011 while on loan from Bristol Rovers, later playing for Sutton United, Bromley, Newport County and Whitehawk.

The February arrest came after an earlier incident in September 2023 when police found Boateng with cocaine, MDMA and ketamine. He was stopped in Bromley after acting suspiciously and ran from officers before being caught.

A search of his flat revealed additional drugs worth up to £4,180, plus £1,570 in cash.

Boateng had recently appeared on podcast "Banged Up", discussing prison life and expressing his wish not to reoffend.