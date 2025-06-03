Why Chelsea have decided not to sign Sancho on a permanent deal from Man United

Chelsea have chosen not to make Jadon Sancho's move from Manchester United permanent this summer, latest reports suggest.
This decision will cost Chelsea a £5 million penalty fee that they must now pay to United.
Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last summer after falling out with then-United boss Erik ten Hag. The winger put in decent performances at Stamford Bridge, netting five goals and setting up 10 more across 41 games.
The Blues had the chance to buy Sancho outright for £25 million this summer, but The Athletic reports that the Conference League winners couldn't agree terms with the player himself.
READ ALSO: Ballon d’Or power rankings (June 2025) - Why Dembele is favourite over Lamine Yamal
Why Chelsea backed down
The main stumbling block appears to be money. Sancho, who United bought from Borussia Dortmund for £72.9 million in 2021, earns a hefty £300,000 per week and still has 12 months left on his current deal. Chelsea reportedly weren't willing to match those wages.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about Sancho's situation last week, saying:
From now on we are going to sit with the club and decide what happens for next year. If we finish fourth it is also because of Jadon, if we win tonight, it is also because of Jadon. It is normal in a season to go a little bit up and down; it is part of the game.
Despite United having new manager Ruben Amorim in charge, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 25-year-old England winger won't be staying at Old Trafford either.
MUST READ: Ghana Football Awards: Partey, Semenyo, Inaki to battle for footballer of the year
Romano reports that United have put Sancho on their list of players for sale as they look to raise cash for new signings.