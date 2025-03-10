Bring him to the bridge – Fans react as Fatawu Issahaku links up with Chelsea boss

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was filmed in a hearty chat with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca after the Blues 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Issahaku, currently nursing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after undergoing surgery, was in the stands to watch his club take on Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes hoped to boost their chances of exiting the relegation zone by staging an upset away in London. However, despite holding the Blues to a first-half stalemate, Marc Cucurella’s 60th-minute strike was enough to grab all three points for the hosts.

After the game, the Black Stars winger was captured having a lively catch-up conversation with his former Leicester boss. Maresca was holding up a little girl with two other kids surrounding them as he pointed to Issahaku in what seemed like an introduction.

He asked the little boy to continue singing an Issahaku chant which another person started singing from the background.

Issahaku played under Maresca in the English Championship and was a key member of the Foxes squad that won qualification to the English top flight.

Maresca left the King Power Stadium to join Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

Fans reaction

Meanwhile, the heartwarming video has left some Chelsea fans calling for the 21-year-old to join his former gaffer at the Stamford Bridge.

One user hinted at a possible reunion, commenting:

He is going to bring him to Chelsea.

Some of the replies to that comment, however, were not in agreement with this potential move.

Other users also highlighted the good relationship between the two.

Maresca is a very good admirer of Fatawu, was during his time at Leicester that Fatawu flourished, won't be shocked if Chelsea chases him during the summer. He's a better player than Noni Madueke.

He loves him so much... Ghanaian players always give their best.